YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A year later, the city of Youngstown keeps pushing for answers in a shooting exactly one year ago that killed a 10-year-old girl.

Captain Jason Simon with Youngstown Police said the shooting death of Persayus Davis-May is still under active investigation.

Persayus was hit by gunfire in the early morning hours on Samuel Avenue exactly a year ago. Just minutes before, Michael Callahan was found shot on Palmer Avenue, that case also still under investigation.

Since then, Simon tells me they’ve received so many anonymous tips and have a large amount of evidence in the case.

He said it takes witnesses, especially ones willing to testify in court, to solve cases like these.

“We take all anonymous information and run with it where we can but there comes to the point where the information may need testified in court by the individual and that’s where it takes our brave community to come forth and to testify,” said Captain Simon.

Simon tells me they’re still accepting any and all anonymous tips in the case, and says detectives are continuing to work hard to solve the case.

Since then, the city has pleaded for answers in the case. Last year marked a year of violence with 138 shootings and 30 homicides, six of those happening just last August.

Captain Jason Simon tells me as of June, violence in the city this year seems to be falling.

“We’re down 25% in homicides from last year, 45% in gun-related felonious assault and 35% in felonious assault so that’s fantastic work,” said Simon.

He says the city is also down in gunfire. The Youngstown Police Department is still accepting any and all tips related to the Davis-May case. Anyone with information can call Youngstown Police directly.