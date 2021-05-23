YPD, basketball league discussing unity between police and community

Players, coaches and police voiced their opinions Sunday while also giving advice on how to build police and community relationships

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department held a meeting Sunday afternoon to help connect with the community. They met with Respect Basketball League players and coaches to discuss how they can unite officers with people.

The conversation covered three main topics: Issues with police, issues with society and issues with each other.

“The goal of the meeting today is just to listen and learn, to talk. A lot of times, our young people don’t feel that they have a voice, they don’t have anybody to talk to, or even worse, no one’s willing to listen. That’s not true. We are willing to listen,” said Malik Mostella, YPD community liaison.

Youngstown Police are continuing to work with the Respect League to help young adults move forward in life.

They also look forward to providing programming to keep streets safe.