YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Saturday arrested four people on gun charges, including a man who served prison time for a murder.

Alonzo Thigpen, 36, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail after he was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm after a car he was driving was pulled over at West Woodland and Thorn avenues for running a red light.

Reports said when officers approached the car, it looked like Thigpen was trying to hide something between the seats. When police searched the car, they found a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol, according to the report.

Thigpen told police he had once served time for murder, reports said. In 2007, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery in connection with a Sept. 8, 2005, double shooting on Nelson Avenue that killed a man and wounded another.

At his sentencing in 2007, Thigpen was also given credit for the time he served since he was arrested in 2005.

Arrested on the same charges as Thigpen about 11:40 p.m. Saturday was Ronald Henderson, 45, of Youngstown. Reports said Henderson was driving a car that was pulled over at South and East Avondale avenues for an improper turn.

Reports said when asked if he had anything illegal, Henderson told police he might have a gun under the driver’s seat. Police checked and found a loaded .45-caliber handgun under the seat, reports said.

Henderson is not allowed to have a gun because of a first-degree felony possession of cocaine conviction in 2001 from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Also arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle about 3:05 a.m. Saturday at Miller and South avenues was Victor Slocum, 30, of Youngstown.

Reports said a car Slocum was driving was stopped because he failed to properly stop at a red light, reports said. When asked if he had anything illegal, he did not answer but when he went to open the glove box to get his registration, police saw a gun inside, which turned out to be a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

Slocum is not allowed to have a gun because of 2012 convictions in common pleas court for obstructing official business and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle about 3:05 p.m. Saturday was Adam Maysonet, 19. Reports said a car he was driving was pulled over at Oak Hill and West Earle avenues for a broken tail light. Police had his car towed because Maysonet does not have a valid driver’s license. While searching the car before it was towed, reports said officers found a loaded .45-caliber handgun.

All four men are expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.