YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city police department is slowly rebuilding its strength with the swearing-in of five new officers Thursday.

The officers are all in their 20s, the oldest 27. They all said they want to serve and believe there is a lot of opportunity to do that in a large department like Youngstown.

The new hires are Jordan Bradley, 24, of New Springfield; Adelimarie Quinones-Cruz, 27, a native of Puerto Rico who lives in Austintown; Ryan Patterson, 25, of Poland; Tyler Srbinovich, 23, of Warren; and Megan Fielder, 21, of Girard.

They will begin in-service training immediately and should be on the road before the month is over with their Field Training Officer. All the officers will work with an FTO on each of the department’s three turns for four months before being given a beat of their own.

The five are part of an ambitious plan by Chief Carl Davis and Mayor Jamael Tito Brown to hire 25 new officers this year to offset a wave of retirements and resignations over the past couple of years that have at times led to staffing shortages so acute that officers were mandated to stay over several times a week, and some of the department’s special units had to be temporarily disbanded so those officers could work in the patrol division.

Just this week, the department began serving search warrants to investigate drug activity for the first time since last spring. They could not do so before because they did not have enough manpower.

The department added several officers late last year, and those officers have now completed their training and have been assigned beats of their own.

Bradley, who was a dispatcher for the Columbiana Police Department, said he is looking forward to being a part of the force.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to make a difference, and this is what I wanted to do as a kid,” Bradley said.

Quinones-Cruz had been an officer in Lake Milton and Campbell before being hired by Youngstown.

“I want to help my community,” she said.

Patterson has worked for Mill Creek MetroParks police, Sebring and Mercy Health police.

“I’m looking forward to helping people and I want to make a difference,” he said.

Srbinovich said he has wanted to be a police officer for as long as he can remember.

“It’s a big opportunity,” he said. “This is something I have always seen myself doing.”

Fielder said she has also had an interest in police work for a while.

“This is something I was always interested in when I was younger, and I wanted to help people and make a difference,” she said.

One reason a lot of officers gave for leaving the department was a low salary. Last year, the city council agreed to raise the base rate of pay for starting officers and the administration is hoping that will attract a lot of new recruits.

The city is giving another entry-level Civil Service exam for police officers April 23 and hopes to have enough candidates from that list to fill Davis’ goal of hiring 20 new officers.

Presently, the department has about 87 officers in the patrol ranks.

In remarks before the new officers were sworn in, Davis said he knows the new hires will make an impact.

“I believe in you, and I believe you became police officers because you seek moral clarity and want to make a difference in people’s lives and in this community,” Davis said.

Brown thanked the candidate’s families because he said they will be serving as well because of the stress that police work can bring. He urged the new officers to follow the example of their older colleagues and watch how they do things.