CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Excessive speed continues to be a big problem for Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, and they say younger drivers are responsible for a lot of it.

The Patrol provided video from a traffic stop in Canfield earlier this month. The 20-year-old driver was clocked at 101 miles per hour going down Route 11.

Of all the crashes the Patrol handled in 2021 and 2022, one-third involved younger drivers.

“When we take a closer look or a deeper dive into this, typically an action on the part of the youthful driver contributed to nearly two-thirds of the crashes. That means that two-thirds of the time that youthful driver did something behind the wheel to contribute to the crash, said Sgt. Bridget Matt.

Troopers say many teenage or young adult drivers simply don’t have the experience behind the wheel to realize how dangerous excessive speeding can be. Troopers say the chances of a crash double for every 10 miles over the limit someone is driving.