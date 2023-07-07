YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A South Side Youngstown neighborhood is getting a much-needed sprucing-up, while the kids doing the work have the chance to earn while they learn.

“Learning how to keep properties clean and how to work lawn mowers and whatnot,” said Dereon Hess, from Youngstown.

These teenagers are all hired through the Summer Youth Employment Program. Its funding comes from federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families or “TANF” and is operated jointly through Mahoning County’s Department of Jobs and Family Services and the Juvenile Justice Center.

The participants must all apply for their positions and are then placed with different agencies and groups around the county.

“Rode through, we see something overgrown, we just clean it up a little. And clean it up, put it in trash cans, move on to the next spot,” said John Davis, from Campbell.

“You work with a group, you have fun, you’re with your friends, and its a great thing to do in the summer,” said Daniel Lopez, also from Campbell.

The Taft-Wilson school neighbors are one of several community groups in the city utilizing these kids for summer youth employment. They make $13.50 an hour.

This year’s program started three weeks ago. These kids work six-hour days Monday through Friday cutting grass, weeding, picking-up litter and learning to have pride in their community.

“Take care of your neighborhood, take care of your yards, don’t litter. Please, ’cause its a lotta trash that we’ve been picking up lately,” said Khaliah Griffin, of Youngstown.