YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A team from the Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association has qualified to play in the NFL Flag National Championships. After a lot of hard work, they’ll head to Las Vegas in February for the games during the Pro Bowl.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for these kids and these families to experience something like this that they’ve never done before,” said head coach Elliott Giles.

The kids will represent the Steelers during the games in February, which take place during the pro bowl.

Giles said it’s a great way for kids to compete and meet kids from all over the country.

“There’s nothing better than winning and seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces, on their parents’ faces for an opportunity to compete on a national level here,” Giles said.

The kids each got a tournament ring representing the Steelers, and they are excited to get the chance to play at a higher level.

“I was pretty excited because our team helped us, and we got a long way,” said 8-year-old McKlane Gingher, YYFFA member.

“I was really excited to go to the pro bowl, and I really wanted to go to Vegas,” said 9-year-old Gavin Gault, YYFFA member.

The kids aren’t the only ones thrilled with the opportunity.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience to to get out there,” said parent Glenn Gault. “Not that it’s just Vegas — it’s that they get to go out there and meet all the NFL players, the best of the best. And, you know, we’re making memories with the kids as a family. “