Youngstown’s second wave of protests gets more heated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The earlier protest in downtown Youngstown was planned to be peaceful, and it started that way. But after the emotional and heartfelt protest ended, several people stayed and things got more heated.

Just before noon, a large crowd of people marched toward the Mahoning County Court House in downtown Youngstown.

It looked as if 500 people showed up to listen to several speak against police brutality.

The protest remained peaceful and several local lawmakers attented.

“And I love looking out here and seeing black people and white people coming together. The Latino community coming together. Let’s hear it for unity,” said Representative Tim Ryan.

Organizers ended that protest about an hour later, but about 150 people stayed and continued protesting, marching around different parts of downtown and making their first stop at the Youngstown police station.

They chanted their way to the Mahoning County jail as prison inmates watched from inside.

Then, they made their way back through downtown, finally stopping at the intersection of Market Street and Phelps.

They blocked traffic with many cars beeping their horns in what sounded like a sign of support.

At one point, a car pushed its way through the protests.

It appeared no one was hurt.

Then, when a police car approached, protesters pushed it back with some sitting on the hood before letting the officer go.

The glass doors in front of the Choffin Carreer and Technical Center were also damaged in the second wave of protests.

City Councilman Julius Oliver said that many of the second wave of protesters came from outside of the area.