YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For weeks, Youngstown residents have called our newsroom, asking questions about the city’s school zone cameras. Tuesday night, Youngstown police addressed those concerns during a community forum. We break down what you need to know about the cameras and how you can avoid a ticket.

Twenty-five Youngstown school zones are being put into place over a three-phase period. Eleven of those have already been implemented.

Lieutenant Robert Gentile is in charge of Youngstown’s traffic division and says they have already seen a significant decrease in speed in those areas.

“We’ve given out since the start of the program 1,987,” Gentile said.

Phase two has now started and four more school zones are involved: Chaney High, Summit Academy, Chaney Middle and Horizon Academy.

The cameras will be operational starting at roughly 6 a.m. Start times vary based on when the school day starts.

The cut-off time for tickets issued is 6 p.m.

During enforced times, the speed limit will always be 20 miles per hour. You must be going 31 miles per hour or faster to trigger the camera to give you a ticket.

Each school zone also has a midday point where speeds return to the normal posted limit, but you can still get a ticket.

Gentile says he’s taken about 100 phone calls from residents about the cameras — most are favorable to them or have slight suggestions.

“Most people are for the program. If they do have a concern or some feedback, they always start the conversation, ‘I’m for this program 100% but I would suggest this,'” Gentile said.

If you are ticketed by a camera, you will be fined roughly $100 but no points will be added to your license.

Money from the fines will go toward improving schools.

“It has to be used for school safety reasons. That can be anything from improving the sidewalks around the schools to metal detectors in the schools to flashing light signs,” Gentile said.

Officers say under staffing constraints, these cameras are the best way to help kids walk to school safely.

The following is a list of school zones, the affected streets, the speed limit and speed enforcement hours.

Group 1

Chaney High School (South Hazelwood, 25 mph) – Restrictions from 6:45–8:45 a.m.; 1–3 p.m.

Volney (South Schenley, 35 mph) – Restrictions from 7–9 a.m.; 2:30–4:30 p.m.

St. Christine’s (South Schenley, 35 mph) – Restrictions from 6:45–8:45 a.m.; 12:30–2:30 p.m.

Kirkmere (Kirk Road, 35 mph) – Restrictions from 7:30–9:30 a.m.; 2:15–4:15 p.m.

Rayen Early Middle School (Williamson, 25 mph) – Restrictions from 6:15–8:15 a.m.; 12:45–2:45 p.m.

Valley Christian (Southern Boulevard, 35 mph) – Restrictions from 6:30–8:30 a.m.; 1:15–3:15 p.m.

East High School (East High, 35 mph) – Restrictions from 6:15–8:15 a.m.; 1–3 p.m.

East High School (Bennington, 25 mph) – Restrictions from 6:15–8:15 a.m.; 1–3 p.m.

Stambaugh (North Hazelwood, 35 mph) – Restrictions from 7:30–9:30 a.m.; 2:15–4:15 p.m.

Wilson Middle School (Gibson, 35 mph) – Restrictions from 7–9 a.m.; 12:30–2:30 p.m.

Wilson Middle School (East Indianola, 35 mph) – Restrictions from 7–9 a.m.; 12:30–2:30 p.m.

Group 2

Chaney High School (Overlook, 25 mph) – Restrictions from 6:45–8:45 a.m.; 1–3 p.m.

Summit Academy (Oakwood, 35 mph) – Restrictions from 6:45–8:45 a.m.; 1–3 p.m.

Chaney Middle School (South Schenley, 35 mph) – Restrictions from 7:15–9:15 a.m.; 2:30–4:30 p.m.

Horizon Academy (Southern Boulevard, 35 mph) – Restrictions from 6:30–8:30 a.m.; 12:45–2:45 p.m.

Group 3