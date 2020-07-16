Youngstown’s Parks and Rec Dept. giving away free meals to kids this summer

The meals are from the Children's Hunger Alliance, which is based out of Cleveland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Youngstown’s Parks and Recreation Department is giving away free meals to kids again this summer.

Grab and go meals are being offered to children ages 5 to 17.

You can pick up the bags at Lynn Park and at John White Park in Youngstown.

The food is not allowed to be eaten on site because of COVID-19 guidelines.

Youngstown Parks and Recreation Camp Coordinator Dorphine Peace said they are understaffed because of the virus, but they still found a way to give back to the community.

“The goal is to feed as much as [they] need or whatnot, to make more friends and let them know the food is here,” she said.

The giveaways are being held from noon until 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until August 14.