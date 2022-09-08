YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday was a night of celebration and recognition at Youngstown’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

Dozens of volunteers and sponsors came together to be recognized by the church for another successful Italian Festival.

WKBN General Manager Dave Coy and the First News team were among those recognized for our many years of sponsorship and support for the festival.

At the end of the night, a $55,000 check was presented to Monsignor Cariglio. It was all the money raised from the festival this summer.

“We can only say thank you for all of the people who attend the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival, even those many people who aren’t parishioners here or belong to our parish. We couldn’t do it without you so it’s very important that we continue to have the community come out and support us each year and have a good few days,” said Scott Schulick, festival chairman.

All of the countless volunteers and festival board members who make it all possible get a few weeks off, then come November, planning for next year’s Italian Festival begins.