Youngstown’s original Handel’s officially reopens

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The original Handel’s in Youngstown reopened to the public on Monday.

It was temporarily closed after an armed robbery at the location last month.

During the time that it was closed, people gathered at the store to help up the area.

The store reopened at 11 a.m. The store manager said on Monday that it is going to be a hectic day but they are ready for it.

The three suspects in the robbery have still not been found. Crimestoppers is offering $2,500 for information leading to their arrests.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.