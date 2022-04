YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s oldest church is now demolished.

All that’s left now is rubble of the historic Welsh Congregational Church.

There had been an effort to try and save the church but in March, Youngstown’s Design Review Committee approved the demolition project.

The church was built in 1861.

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown owns the land.

The plan now is to make the area green space.