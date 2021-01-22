Youngstown’s newest police chief to be sworn in next week

The swearing-in ceremony will be held Friday, January 29, at 11:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown announced Friday that newly appointed police chief Carl Davis will be sworn in next week.

Chief Carl Davis was promoted from the rank of detective Sergeant to chief of police on January 15.

He replaces retiring Chief Robin Lees.

Davis started as an officer with the Youngstown Police Department in 1986 and was promoted to detective sergeant in 1999.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held Friday, January 29, at 11:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers.

