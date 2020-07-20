Youngstown’s mandatory mask order – Here’s what you need to know

The executive order will go into effect on and after Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mayor Tito Brown signed an executive order Monday requiring masks to be worn in public spaces in the City of Youngstown.

Brown announced his plans for this order Friday.

The Youngstown Board of Health orders the use of personal protective gear by everyone over the age of 6 whenever in public in Youngstown until further notice.

Brown’s executive order defined face covering as covering the nose and mouth that is secured to the head with ties, straps or loops over the ears or wrapped around the lower face.

A face covering can be made of a variety of synthetic and natural fabrics, including cotton, silk or linen.

These face coverings are not intended for use by healthcare providers in the care of patients.

Face coverings are required in indoor areas accessible to the public and within the confines of public or private business transportation.

Examples of such places include:

Retail Businesses – Retail businesses must have all workers wear face coverings when they are or may be within six feet of another person. Retail businesses must require that all customers wear face coverings when they are inside the business and may be within six feet of another person, unless the customer states an exception applies.

– Retail businesses must have all workers wear face coverings when they are or may be within six feet of another person. Retail businesses must require that all customers wear face coverings when they are inside the business and may be within six feet of another person, unless the customer states an exception applies. Restaurants and Bars – Restaurants and bars must have all workers wear face coverings when they are or may be within six feet of another person. They must require that all customers wear face coverings when they are inside the business and may be within six feet of another person, unless the customer states an exception applies.

Religious facilities and facilities owned and operated by the State of Ohio and the Federal Government are exempt from the executive order, but they are encouraged to follow its mandates.

The executive order does not require face coverings for a worker, customer or patron who:

Should not wear a face covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability, including but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing or is unconscious or incapacitated or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance;

Is under the age of six;

Is actively eating or drinking;

Is strenuously exercising;

Is communicating with a hearing-impaired person;

Is giving a speech;

Is working at home or in a personal vehicle.

The executive order will go into effect on and after Monday, July 20, and will continue to be in effect until it is superseded by ordinance that may be passed by Youngstown City Council.

The order may be modified or extended at any time if the public health conditions warrant such action.

The Ohio Revised Code provided that a failure to adhere to this order shall subject the violator to penalties that could include a fine or not more that $100.