Youngstown’s iconic Home Savings signs expected to be replaced by mid-July

Home Savings plans to keep two of the old signs and auction off the other two for charity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Few things say Youngstown more than the Home Savings signs that encircle the clock tower atop the main offices downtown. But sometime in the next month, these signs will come down and be replaced by signs for the new Premier Bank.

Premier Bank is the product of a Home Savings Bank and First Federal Bank merger.

“Every 125 years, you have to dust off and think about what’s going to take you for the next 50 years,” said Home Savings President Gary Small.

Small said the five-and-a-half foot letters that spell Home Savings will be replaced on the front and back by a blue Premier sign with the Premier logo. On the sides, there will be just the logo. The entire thing will light up at night.

“Awful lot of conversation relative to the signage on the top of the building. There was never a doubt that it would get a lot of attention, and we took a lot of time,” Small said.

After it was built in 1919, the top was used to advertise its 5% interest rate.

It wasn’t until the 1950s that the Home Savings signs went up. Since then, they’ve even been replaced — the current signs are about 35 years old.

“Well, like everybody else, it’s an adjustment,” said Bill Lawson.

Lawson runs the Mahoning Valley Historical Society. He’s been banking at Home Savings since he was 10 years old.

“It’s going to be hard for a lot of people to come downtown and see those letters around the bell tower on top of this wonderful building,” Lawson said.

The bank plans to keep two of the old signs and auction off the other two for charity.

“Who knows if it’s really good. We’ll pull all four sides out and do it for charity,” Small said.

Small wants the signs up by July 13, the date Premier Bank will take effect.

He’s also planning a lighting ceremony.

“We never want to lose our participation in what is kind of an iconic shot of Youngstown as well,” Small said.