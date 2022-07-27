YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are in the works to renovate one of downtown Youngstown’s high-rise office buildings.

It’s the Huntington Bank building on Central Square. It was built in 1910 by Mahoning National Bank.

According to architect Annissa Neider, the top nine floors will be turned into 72 apartment units, both high-end and affordable. The bottom four floors will be commercial.

The cost has not been determined and there’s no timetable for starting. Historic tax credits will be used.

Neider says a New York-based company called 22 Market, LLC will be doing the work. It’s in the process of buying the building off of Huntington Bank.

The plan will be presented to Youngstown’s Design Review Committee on Tuesday.