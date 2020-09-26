Youngstown’s Hopewell Theatre selling old clothing, furniture this weekend

The sale is this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Hopewell Theatre on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown is hosting an open house sale this weekend.

The sale went until 4 p.m. Friday but will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers will be able to find a variety of different items, like clothing and furniture.

“We’ve got some really interesting costumes, a lot of kind of Victorian, old things. So if you have a Halloween party coming up you might want to stop and think about getting some costumes. We also have some silk scarves and ties and a ton of clothing you would see at a theater,” said Traci Manning, with the Hopewell Theatre.

All the money will go to the Hopewell Theatre to help make up for funds lost due to COVID-19.