YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A piece of Youngstown history is getting a new look.

The space shuttle float was moved Friday, because the warehouse where it was in storage, had been sold.

Nemenz IGA built the float, and used it as advertising in parades for many years.

The Columbia space shuttle flew from 1981 through 2003. This float has a decal calling it the Spirit of Columbia.

Dan Morris believes the float still has life.

“I’m gonna restore it. I’m gonna get it redone by DC graphics and just bring it in our area parades, that’s what it’s for,” said Morris.

Dan Morris started the process by pressure washing the space shuttle float to assess how much work it would take to restore.