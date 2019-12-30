Youngstown’s First Ward councilman sworn in for second term

In his agenda, Oliver said he's continuing to build on the foundation of Youngstown's past

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver was sworn in for his second term on Monday.

Oliver has four years of experience on council. He said he spent a lot of time learning how to handle the many relationships that come with it.

Oliver said with the knowledge he gained from his first term, he’s now better able to advance the city of Youngstown while serving as an example for the youth.

“Sometimes it takes seeing somebody that comes from where they came from to be successful for them to feel like they can be successful as well, so that’s my goal,” Oliver said.

In his agenda, Oliver said he’s continuing to build on the foundation of Youngstown’s past.