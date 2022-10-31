YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s City Centre One has a new tenant.

The Mahoning County Land Bank has relocated to 100 E. Federal St. inside the complex.

The move became necessary when preparations began for the renovation of 20 Federal Place, the Land Bank’s previous home.

“One of the neat things about being here in City Centre One is that we have a number of partners in the building,” said Debora Flora, executive director. “We have some potential partners, as well. It’s an interesting time to be here, and I think it means a lot as far as what the Land Bank would be able to contribute to some future projects.”

Flora said other agencies inside the building include the Port Authority, Regional Chamber and the Youngstown Foundation.