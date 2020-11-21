Youngstown’s Christmas tree lighting takes place virtually

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s Christmas tree is lit up and burning brightly downtown, but the Light Up Youngstown event Friday looked a little different this year.

There were few spectators for the 6 p.m. tree lighting, but the event was streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.

Local leaders, including Youngstown City Health Commissioner Erin Bishop, spoke about the importance of COVID-19 safety guidelines and that everyone should look forward to next year when things will hopefully be back to normal.

“It was very hard. I want to thank everyone who worked together to make it as safe as we could. It’s one year. It’ll be forever in our memories. Keep your families tighter, limit the amount of people you are with during this holiday season so that we can be back here next year with a large crowd and be able to enjoy our holidays,”

The public was invited to take a drive through downtown and admire the tree along with the other lights illuminating the city and downtown businesses.