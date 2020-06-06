Youngstown’s Butler art museum to reopen in July with new safety protocols

All employees, volunteers and visitors will be required to wear a mask

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown will reopen next month.

It has been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus.

The museum will reopen with regular hours on July 7 — Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The decision comes just one day after Governor Mike DeWine announced all museums could reopen starting June 10.

The Butler says social distancing markers will be placed throughout the museum.

All employees, volunteers and visitors will be required to wear a mask.

The Collections Cafe and museum store will still remain closed, until further notice.