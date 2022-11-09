YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will soon be a vacancy on Youngstown City Council following 5th Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally being elected Tuesday as state representative for Ohio’s 59th District.

The Mahoning County Democratic Party is accepting resumes in order to fill the vacancy.

Resumes must be submitted by 5 p.m. November 30, by email to chair@mahoningcountydemocraticparty.com or delivered/mailed to Mahoning County Democratic Party Headquarters, 5111 Market Street, Suite 3, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

From there, the party will connect the candidates with those who will be voting on the vacancy. Then, an election will take place on January 7, at a location and time to be determined.

The voting will be done by Democratic Party Central Committee members in the 5th Ward of Youngstown. Applicants must be 21 or older and have resided in the 5th ward for at least one year.

Anyone with questions can email chair@mahoningcountydemocraticparty, or call the Mahoning County Democratic Party at 330–259-9589.