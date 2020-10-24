Youngstown Zombie Crawl celebrates 10 years with socially-distanced prom

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be professional artists there to do special effects makeup on guests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking for some Halloween fun for the family this weekend, the Youngstown Zombie Crawl is hosting a socially-distanced celebration on Saturday.

Festivities will start at noon at the B&O Station Banquet Hall, where the Youngstown Zombie Crawl is teaming up with Penguin City Beer, the Youngstown Rotary Club Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Pints for Polio.

Guests can take part in some family-friendly events while also enjoying lunch and a pint from Penguin City Beer.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be professional artists there to do special effects makeup on guests.

The adult B&O Zombie Prom kicks off at 6 p.m., including a costume contest with Penguin City prizes.

To maintain social distancing, everyone must stay at their designated table during the festivities. Masks are required when not eating or drinking at your table, so they recommend wearing a costume that already incorporates one.