Youngstown youth football coach surprised with donation after call for help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Little Fighting Redmen Football Program has been around for 50 years, and last week they said they were in need of money for equipment.

Monday, that call for help was answered.

The program is about more than just football – with all of the violence that’s been going on in the city, organizers hope to be a positive figure in the lives of children growing up around it.

Youngstown United As One donated $250 as well as Gatorade, water bottles and mouthpieces to the program.

“What they see we’re doing, that’s a positive influence, like a big brother. So they see that they’re getting support from the community. That’s a good feeling, they’re going to see that and that’s just good learning experience,” said United as One president Darrell Jones.

Shortly after, the commissioner of the Respect Basketball League surprised the program with a $500 donation. The basketball league is fundraising $3,000 for the Redmen.

Those funds will go into an account at Wharmby Sports in Liberty for players to get what they need for the season.

“If you’ve got positive things going on and positive people in your life and people that show that they care, that’s going to make a difference,” said Respect commissioner Randy Nuby.

The goal is to teach children important aspects of life like discipline, listening skills, being family-oriented and being there for your team through football so they can take those characteristics with them as they get older.

“My goal is that I’m not going to let no kid down. I’m going to do what I’ve got to do to figure something out so I can keep these kids from walking around and doing negative things,” said Redmen football coach and president Justyn Glover.

He said he’s appreciative of the support the program is receiving.

“That’s what we need, we need to start showing more unity in this city,” Glover said.