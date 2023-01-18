AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown woman received her sentence Wednesday for the April 2022 death of a motorcyclist in Austintown.

Angelica Burns, 27, entered a no-contest plea before Austintown Court Judge Scott D. Hunter and was found guilty of a vehicular manslaughter charge in November.

The crash occurred April 15, 2022, when investigators say Burns failed to yield and struck Stephen Paynter, of Austintown, and the motorcycle he was driving on the Route 46 bridge over Interstate 80. The impact threw Paynter off the bike, and he died at the scene.

Burns received a sentence of 15 days of mandatory jail time and a $750 fine. She is also ordered to complete 80 hours of community service within 90 days. Her driver’s license has been placed under a two-year suspension with certain driving privileges.

Burns is required to report to probation for two years with on-demand counseling.