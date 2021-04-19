Youngstown woman celebrates 104th birthday at Youngstown bingo hall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a special celebration Monday at a bingo game in Youngstown.

Helen Molnar of Youngstown celebrated her 104th birthday at one of her favorite places–the bingo hall.

Her friends at the Ukrainian Orthodox Center on Belle Vista Avenue threw her a birthday surprise.

Molnar says her secret to a long life is playing bingo four nights a week. She grew up in Niles and moved to Youngstown when she got married.

Molnar is a big Cleveland Indians fan and even celebrated her birthday one year at an Indians game.