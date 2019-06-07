Youngstown woman among those charged with workers’ compensation fraud

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is among six in Ohio who recently pleaded guilty to workers’ compensation fraud.

Investigators found Natasha Mitchum working as a call center employee/customer service representative while receiving workers’ compensation benefits.

Mitchum was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay back $1,863 to the state.

Other defendants who recently pleaded guilty to workers’ compensation fraud include:

Bruce Collier, of Chardon – Investigators found him working as a travel agent while receiving benefits. He was sentenced to pay the state back $12,487 in restitution, which he paid at the time of sentencing.

James Nicholas, of Cleveland – Investigators say they found Nicholas working as a janitor and office manager while receiving benefits. He was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay back $3,525.

Deborah Rosenlieb, of Cuyahoga Falls – Investigators say Rosenlieb was collecting her dead father’s benefits for two years. She was ordered to pay back $29,418 to the state and serve two years of community service (information from the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) listed Rosenlieb’s sentence as community service not community control, which is probation).

Jesse Lemaster (Lemaster Tree Care) Springfield – Investigators say Lemaster operated his business without a valid BWC policy. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which was suspended pending a July 10 hearing where he is to prove that he had a valid workers’ compensation plan.

John Griggy, of Canton – Investigators say they found Griggy working as a self-employed electrician while receiving benefits. Prior to sentencing, Griggy paid full restitution to the state totaling $54,220.

To report suspected workers compensation fraud, call 1 (800) 644-6292 or online at bwc.ohio.gov.