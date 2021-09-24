Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber spearheads electronic mobility initiative

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber just gave an update on its efforts to move “Voltage Valley” forward and create jobs in the electronic mobility industry.

It was all part of their “Good Morning Trumbull County” breakfast in Girard.

Barry Einsig was the keynote speaker. Einsig was helping put together a plan to renew the economy in Lordstown by becoming a Smart Logistics hub.

Kim Calvert, vice president of marketing and members services of the Chamber, praised Einsig for his expertise.

“Given what’s going on right now, what we’re looking at in Lordstown with a smart mobility corridor electric vehicle industry, he’s a perfect speaker for today’s event,” Calvert said.

Einsig’s visit comes as Trumbull County prepares for jobs with Lordstown Motors, the electric battery plant and the new TJX warehouse.