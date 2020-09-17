Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber hosts virtual networking event

Organizers of the "fly-in" say the events help ensure the Valley's interests don't get overlooked

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber hosted a virtual “fly-in” on Thursday, allowing local businesses to network with state and federal lawmakers.

Among those participating were administrators with the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) in Canfield.

They say the sessions allow both sides to brainstorm over potential projects as well as find grants and other revenue sources to pay for them.

“And you get a chance to talk to people and really, if you will, pitch your thing and talk to them. How it’s gonna help the Valley and help local employees,” said John Zehentbauer, with MCCTC.

Organizers of the fly-in say the events help ensure the Valley’s interests don’t get overlooked.