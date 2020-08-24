Youngstown-Warren rated 10th best-paying midsize metro for construction workers

The analysis found that in the Youngstown-Warren metropolitan area, the adjusted median annual wage for all construction workers is $57,224

(WYTV) – Out of all midsize metropolitan areas in the United States, Youngstown-Warren is the 10th best-paying for construction workers, according to a new report based off data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

An analysis found that in the Youngstown-Warren metropolitan area, the adjusted median annual wage for all construction workers is $57,224.

Here is a summary of the data for the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA metro:

Median wage for construction workers (adjusted): $57,224

$57,224 Median wage for construction workers (unadjusted): $49,270

$49,270 Median wage for all workers (unadjusted): $33,660

$33,660 Number of construction workers: 7,890 (3.7% of total employment)

7,890 (3.7% of total employment) Cost of living: 13.9% below average

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Median wage for construction workers (adjusted): $47,430

$47,430 Median wage for construction workers (unadjusted): $47,430

$47,430 Median wage for all workers (unadjusted): $39,810

$39,810 Number of construction workers: 6,194,140 (4.2% of total employment)

6,194,140 (4.2% of total employment) Cost of living: N/A

Midwest metros such as Chicago and St. Louis pay the most to their construction workers, boasting median adjusted wages of $75,417 and $71,000, respectively. On the contrary, Texas and Florida metros represent the lowest-paying locations in the country even after adjusting for living costs.

At the state level, the Midwest claims the highest median wages for construction workers.

After adjusting for cost of living, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio all rank among the highest-paying states for construction workers.

Alaska and Hawaii are also among the best-paying states for construction workers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2019 Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey, on a national level, full- and part-time wage and salary construction workers earn a median of $47,430 per year, which is about 19 percent more than the median wage of $39,810 for all occupations.

Illinois pays the most, with a median adjusted wage of $71,111, compared to a low of just $38,151 in Florida.

Southern states such as Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Texas and the Carolinas all pay less than $45,000 per year.

To determine which metropolitan areas are the best-paying for construction workers, researchers at Construction Coverage, a review site for construction management software and commercial auto insurance, analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics survey. For each metro, researchers calculated the adjusted median wage for construction workers by factoring in the relative cost of living.

To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with more than 100,000 residents were included in the analysis. Metros were grouped into cohorts based on population. In the analysis, small metros have 100,000 to 349,999 residents, midsize metros have 350,000 to 999,999 residents and large metros have more than 1,000,000 residents.

According to data recently released from the U.S. Census Bureau, total construction spending in the United States amounted to $667.9 billion during the first six months of 2020.

While this total represents a 5% increase over the same period in 2019, spending has decreased by about $86 billion since the onset of the pandemic in February.

Despite the overall decline, in some instances, construction activity has actually been able to ramp up as a result of quarantine measures throughout the country.

Still, since February, the construction industry has lost 444,000 jobs.

For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, you can find the original report on Construction Coverage’s website.