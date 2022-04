YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time, residents in Youngstown’s Sixth Ward had a chance to say how money in their ward should be spent.

Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis held another meeting this afternoon at the Newport Library, inviting residents to say how the ward should use the $2 million dollars in funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Some of the ideas mentioned in the meeting included mini parks and greening spaces.