Youngstown veterans memorial has new home and updates in store

In addition to placing the marker in its new spot, volunteers plan to update the memorial's inscription

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A memorial to those who served in wartime is getting a new home and much-needed updates.

Paving crews are working on a new driveway for the memorial, which was recently relocated to a spot along South Avenue from the old Southside Park, just down the street.

In addition to placing the marker in its new spot, volunteers plan to update the memorial’s inscription.

“What we want to do with the stone, that goes up to but does not include Vietnam, we want to include Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, the war in Afghanistan and the war in Iraq,” said Brian Kennedy, Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission. “We would like to bring it up to date so that everything is correct and accurate as of today.”

Organizers say they were able to get all of the labor and materials donated for the new site. Work on updating the stone should be finished next summer, which will be the memorial’s 60th anniversary.