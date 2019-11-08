Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic to break ground on new facility

The new clinic on Belmont Avenue will add nearly 10,000 more square feet than the current clinic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will celebrate the new Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic in a groundbreaking ceremony next week.

It’ll be located at 1815 Belmont Ave. The groundbreaking ceremony is happening Wednesday morning at 10.

The goals of the new clinic include more space and the VA’s enhanced ability to provide primary, mental health and specialty services using the Patient Aligned Care Team model.

This will allow the more than 10,500 veterans in the Youngstown area to receive more personalized care in a team-based environment.

The Youngstown clinic also offers a food pantry for veterans, providing more than 6,200 bags of food throughout the year.

When the new facility opens, the clinic will have nearly 10,000 more square feet than the current clinic, which is less than a mile away and has been around since the early ’90s.

The Youngstown Clinic is one of 13 VA outpatient clinics overseen by the VA Ohio Healthcare System.