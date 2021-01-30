Youngstown VA begins vaccinating veterans

Appointments for Sunday have already been made, but there is some availability left

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown VA began giving out vaccines to veterans Saturday morning.

Five hundred doses of the Pfizer vaccine were given out at the Youngstown location.

Other locations in Akron, Canton and Cleveland also participated, giving out 500 doses each.

Veterans 65 and older, or those with health conditions, were able to come out and get their vaccines. They will also be there Sunday.

“We’re asking if you want to be scheduled or you’re a veteran and you’re still available for tomorrow, our scheduling line is 216-707-7660. Please give us a call ’cause we really want to get everyone in the community vaccinated who are veterans,” said Darice Somple-Jay, nurse manager.

Appointments for Sunday have already been made, but there is some availability left.

To make an appointment call 216-707-7660.