Youngstown United buys lunch for National Guard as token of thanks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One local group decided to give back to those who have already been giving back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Youngstown United bought lunch for the National Guard members who have been working with Second Harvest Food Bank.

They dropped off pizza and chicken wings at the food bank Wednesday afternoon. The National Guard members joined them for a prayer and pictures.

Darrell Jones, president of Youngstown United, said it was just one way to say thank you for their help within the community.

“We just want to show appreciation to them for coming in the Valley and helping Second Harvest Food Bank out. We think it’s a great thing and we wanted to honor them. We wanted to salute them by serving them lunch on Youngstown United,” Jones said.

Jones said Youngstown United has delivered food to other front line workers during this crisis as well.