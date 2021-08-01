Youngstown United As One honors volunteers for service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown United As One honored two young volunteers for their service on Sunday.

Aaliyah Dukes and Frank Matthews have worked with the organization for the past two and a half years.

They love helping to make their community a better place and have been a huge help to the organization’s president Darrell Jones and his efforts.

“You should always give back to your community, I believe that. You know, and the youth need to see something positive,” Matthews said.

“I love helping my community. There’s a lot of things going on, they need help, I’m there,” Dukes said.

Matthews and Jones both look forward to continuing their help with the organization.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com