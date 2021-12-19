Youngstown United as One holds holiday toy giveaway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown United as One is making sure no child gets left behind this Christmas.

The organization held a toy giveaway Sunday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club. The event was entirely open to the public.

Toys for Tots provided about 500 toys and families could select two toys per child.

Any remaining toys will be donated to a local organization participating in Toys for Tots.

“Our whole motto is we don’t think no kid should be left out without a toy for Christmas,” said Darrell Jones, president of Youngstown United as One.

Youngstown United as One typically does a Christmas giveaway each year but this is its first time participating in Toys for Tots.

The organization hopes to continue to give away toys each Christmas.