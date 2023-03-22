YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new program is aiming to help students in Youngstown City Schools.

The MARCH (Make a Responsible Choice Happen) tutoring Initiative is helping students of Youngstown City Schools who did not graduate.

In December, the city council approved $90,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to help student achievement. Mayor Tito Brown also signed the ordinance, however, none of the funds have been disbursed to help the students. Local activist Jimma McWilson says this is nonfeasance and impacting Youngstown City School’s poor education records.

“Look at the outcomes. You can’t tell because the person walking around with a master’s degree is the mayor or the superintendent. You can tell by looking at the outcomes and outcomes are simple. We have a 25-year history and we want to close that,” McWilson said.

A message left with Youngstown Mayor Tito Brwon was not immediately returned.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.