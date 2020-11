The city is partnering with Youngstown CityScape for the event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown will have its annual Light Up Youngstown Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Because of COVID-19, spectators are not allowed this year. It will be streamed live on the City of Youngstown’s Facebook page.

After the tree lighting ceremony, you can drive through the Downtown Central Business District and enjoy the holiday decorations.