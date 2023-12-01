YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s tree lighting is happening Friday in downtown Youngstown. A parade is part of the fun, too.

The festivities started at 4 p.m. with tons of vendors at the Youngstown Flea on Phelps. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. with the Christmas tree lighting to follow at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The fun includes pictures with Santa, drink specials around town and a pop-up library from the Youngstown Mahoning County Public Library. Oh Wow! Museum is open and free from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.