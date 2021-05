A toddler from Youngstown is home safe with her family Tuesday night after she was found wandering alone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A toddler from Youngstown is home safe with her family Tuesday night after she was found wandering alone earlier in the afternoon.

Paramedics with AMR Ambulance discovered the little girl walking near the Cooper Street Bridge on the city’s south side, not far from I-680.

They were joined by a couple YPD officers searching the neighborhood for several minutes before finding the child’s house.

It was a couple blocks away from where she was found.