Youngstown to host pop-up COVID-19 testing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A COVID-19 popup testing site will be held in Youngstown next week.

Testing will happen Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Metro Assembly of God, 2530 South Ave.

There is no pre-registration and you do not have to have symptoms to be tested. Also, there is no cost for the test.

This is a drive-thru testing site, but walk-ins are welcome.

Anyone wanting to be tested must wear a face mask. If you don’t have a face mask, one will be provided.

If you have additional questions, call (330) 743-3333.

The Ohio National Guard will be conducting the tests.

