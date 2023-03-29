YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The City of Youngstown is looking to help local businesses around town.

It’s starting a new event on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be Youngstown’s first Business Solutions Summit. The city’s Community Planning and Economic Development Department is hosting it.

Local businesses, banks, and city partners are presenting information to each other. This Summit aims to reach a few goals.

The main goal is to provide insight on developing relationships with city government. The Summit will also discuss available resources in the city for small businesses. City administration and city council will also be here.

The Business Solutions Summit will be at Ohev Beth Shalom in Youngstown. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Opening remarks from Mayor Tito Brown begin at 9 a.m.

WKBN interviewed Nikki Posterli, Director, Community Planning & Economic Development at the event.