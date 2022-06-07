YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – By the spring of next year, you might be able to rent an electric bicycle to get around downtown Youngstown.

Tuesday morning, the city’s Design Review Committee gave its approval to the people involved with a new business known as Yo Go Bikeshare.

They recently purchased thirty E-bicycles which are in boxes as well as docking stations to charge them.

Their plan is to rent the bikes to residents and visitors alike who might be looking for a different way to get around town.

“And I think we wanted to bring something here to our hometown. Roll out a viable bike share system to where everyone in the city could take advantage of it and use it as a form of transportation,” said Ronnell Elkins of Yo Go Bikeshare.

They plan to install the docking stations at the Youngstown Flea near the Central Square and across from the WRTA Terminal on the west end.

Developers will offer prices ranging from $90 for a year’ subscription to just $4-bucks for a quick ride.