YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown teen accused of making fake 911 calls across the country was arraigned in the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning

David Dorbish, 17, is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is charged with inducing panic and making terroristic threats.

Prosecutors say he used a computer to make 911 calls to six others states, resulting in bomb squads and crisis response teams being deployed.

Dorbish will be tried as an adult.