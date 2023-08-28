YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week, the Youngstown City School District and the Youngstown Education Association are expected to head back to the bargaining table.

This comes as the teachers’ strike heads into week two.

Monday morning, picketers were out on Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard and in front of Youngstown Rayen Early College.

The strike started last Wednesday as students were getting ready to head back to class.

On Friday, the Ohio State Employment Relations Board voted unanimously to reject the district’s complaint saying the strike is illegal.

School is still happening for students without their teachers, but it will be remote for the time being.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown was in the Valley, so he paid a visit to the picketers. He talked with the teachers about their concerns regarding the contract and their inability to come to an agreement with the Youngstown School Board.

Samantha Bender contributed to this report.