YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work to renovate a downtown Youngstown landmark took a big step forward.

The city’s Board of Control Thursday awarded a nearly $7 million contract for work to begin on 20 Federal Place.

The money will pay for asbestos and lead paint remediation throughout the structure, as well as to tear down a portion of the building at the corner of Commerce and Phelps Streets.

The city’s Public Works director said after months of sitting empty, work on the project can finally get started.

“Now that we have an approved contract, we’ll get it all executed up and schedule a pre-construction meeting the first week of April, and we’ll probably start seeing some action by the end of April,” said Chuck Shasho.

Eventually, developers plan to remodel the building to house commercial and office space on the lower floors with apartments above.

The overall project has been estimated to cost more than $90 million.