Youngstown Symphony Orchestra plays first concert since pandemic began

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra returned Sunday for their first concert since the pandemic began.

It was held at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngstown.

The concert marks the first of an eight-series season.

It’s also the first time the full orchestra is back together for a performance.

The auditorium is taking precautions to protect the orchestra and guests for the upcoming season. Masks are required and hand sanitizing stations are available at every event.

“We’re working with guests as they come. If they’re not comfortable, we are socially distancing them as well if they would like so it’s just everyone has a different comfort level so we’re working with everybody on an individual basis,” said Youngstown Symphony Society member Dani Dier.

The concert featured 14-year-old cellist Miriam K. Smith.

The orchestra will hold their next concert Oct. 17.